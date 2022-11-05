Ascent Group LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,687 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Comcast by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86. The company has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.