Ascent Group LLC Purchases 2,103 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $284.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

