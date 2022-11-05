Ascent Group LLC Purchases 799 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of AON by 60.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in AON by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in AON by 8.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $279.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.24. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.29.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Articles

