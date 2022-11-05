Ascent Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 221.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 29,411 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 423,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,812,000 after buying an additional 142,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 60,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

HYD opened at $48.82 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $62.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.98.

