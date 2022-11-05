Ascent Group LLC Trims Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,928 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,334,000 after purchasing an additional 185,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,568,000 after buying an additional 222,549 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after buying an additional 3,122,688 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

