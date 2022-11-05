ASD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.91 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. ASD has a market cap of $70.69 million and $1.91 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,303.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007886 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019322 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00038252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00049759 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000404 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00022579 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.10643572 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,732,168.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

