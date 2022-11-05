ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €660.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €660.00 ($660.00) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($700.00) price target on ASML in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €732.00 ($732.00) price target on ASML in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($800.00) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($690.00) price target on ASML in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €550.00 ($550.00) target price on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

ASML Stock Performance

