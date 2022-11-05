Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating) shares rose 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 28,467 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 562% from the average daily volume of 4,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 79 ($0.91) to GBX 71 ($0.82) in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Assura Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

