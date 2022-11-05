Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $265.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TEAM. Cowen cut their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $270.32.

Shares of TEAM traded down $50.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,573,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $115.06 and a 12 month high of $453.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of -139.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.47.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,525,108.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,004,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,899,113. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Atlassian by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 28.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Atlassian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 37.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

