Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TEAM. Cowen reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Atlassian from $295.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.32.
Atlassian Stock Performance
Shares of TEAM opened at $123.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of -139.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.47. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $115.06 and a 12 month high of $453.00.
Insider Transactions at Atlassian
In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,525,108.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,004,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 111,982 shares of company stock worth $22,899,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
Featured Articles
