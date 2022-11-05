Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Atlassian updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of TEAM opened at $123.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of -139.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $115.06 and a 1-year high of $453.00.
In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,525,108.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,004,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,982 shares of company stock worth $22,899,113. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $295.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
