Augur Market Cap Reaches $79.31 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last week, Augur has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Augur token can now be bought for $7.21 or 0.00033818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a total market capitalization of $79.31 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003229 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,684.97 or 0.31359287 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012248 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Buying and Selling Augur
