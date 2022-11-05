Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. SEB Equity Research lowered Autoliv to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Autoliv from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.69.

Shares of ALV opened at $84.32 on Thursday. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 58.58%.

In related news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autoliv news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,361.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 123,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.27 per share, for a total transaction of $9,690,295.62. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,182,132 shares in the company, valued at $483,875,471.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 34.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 59.1% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at about $3,817,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

