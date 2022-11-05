Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 246.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Graham in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 29.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $556.15 per share, with a total value of $55,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Graham Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on GHC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE GHC traded down $3.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $640.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,471. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $525.58 and a 1-year high of $675.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $571.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.02.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $933.30 million during the quarter.

Graham Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 21.53%.

Graham Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

See Also

