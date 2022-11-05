Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $574,000 Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCCO. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Southern Copper by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Southern Copper by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,663,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,846. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 90.09%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

