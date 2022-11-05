Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 1,423 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 148,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 91,453 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 52,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 971,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,786,000 after acquiring an additional 30,864 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.68. 25,842,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,748,310. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

