Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 664 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,052 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $251,096,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,587,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $94.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,918,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,696. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.50.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

