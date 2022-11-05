AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.74-$9.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.60.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.29. 1,839,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $259.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $550,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

