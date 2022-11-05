Avista Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Avista has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Avista has a dividend payout ratio of 72.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avista to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

Avista Trading Up 1.6 %

Avista stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 178.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

