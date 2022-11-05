Avista (NYSE:AVA) Lowered to “Underweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised Avista from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Avista stock opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Avista has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avista will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Avista by 1,438.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

