Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.27-2.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.45. Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.88-$2.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Avista from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE AVA traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $37.12. 665,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,302. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avista has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $46.90.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avista will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Avista by 3.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Avista by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Avista by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 9.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

