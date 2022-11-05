Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) CFO David Brian Barcelo Buys 10,000 Shares

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) CFO David Brian Barcelo acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $14,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,653.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AWRE opened at $1.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 million, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 0.22. Aware, Inc. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.80.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Aware from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Aware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aware by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aware by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,754 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aware by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the period. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

