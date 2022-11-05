Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) CFO David Brian Barcelo Buys 10,000 Shares

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) CFO David Brian Barcelo acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $14,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,653.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of AWRE opened at $1.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 million, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 0.22. Aware, Inc. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.80.
Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Aware from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.
