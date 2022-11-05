AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on AXT to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded AXT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BWS Financial cut their price target on AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Shares of AXTI opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. AXT has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AXT during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

