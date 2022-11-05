AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.00 million-$29.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.33 million.
AXT stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,953. AXT has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $211.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.89.
Several analysts recently weighed in on AXTI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered AXT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of AXT to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AXT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.92.
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
