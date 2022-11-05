AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.00 million-$29.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.33 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on AXTI. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on AXT to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BWS Financial lowered their price objective on AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXT currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.92.
AXT Stock Performance
Shares of AXT stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. 265,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,953. The company has a market cap of $211.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $9.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT
About AXT
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AXT (AXTI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.