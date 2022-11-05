AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.00 million-$29.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.33 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXTI. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on AXT to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BWS Financial lowered their price objective on AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXT currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.92.

Shares of AXT stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. 265,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,953. The company has a market cap of $211.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AXT by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in AXT by 20.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AXT by 59.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in AXT by 39.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AXT by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

