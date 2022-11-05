AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.14

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.14 and last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 18546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush cut AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.73 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,577.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

