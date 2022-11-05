B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Announces $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

B. Riley Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 156.6% annually over the last three years.

B. Riley Financial stock traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.61. 891,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,818. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $340.36 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 25,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.76 per share, with a total value of $1,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,360,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $276,452.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,931,709.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,407 shares in the company, valued at $12,360,732.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 89,401 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,429. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 303.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

