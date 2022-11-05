Baader Bank Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €120.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($120.00) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRN. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($90.00) price objective on Krones in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($112.00) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($121.00) target price on Krones in a report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($129.00) target price on Krones in a report on Friday.

Krones Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of KRN opened at €96.00 ($96.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 18.11. Krones has a 1 year low of €67.50 ($67.50) and a 1 year high of €99.60 ($99.60). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €89.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €83.16.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

