Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $122,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $86.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,221 shares of company stock valued at $20,099,793. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.