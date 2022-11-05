Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 55,787 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,414,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,787 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $173,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,688,000 after acquiring an additional 210,260 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,971,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,744,000 after buying an additional 647,803 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,807,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,762,000 after buying an additional 176,261 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,320,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,888,000 after buying an additional 155,939 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
EXAS opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $104.50.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.13. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $521.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
