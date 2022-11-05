Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,689,711 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,807 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Itaú Unibanco worth $79,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

ITUB stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.77%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

