Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $154.95 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,819,397 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 210,529 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of HDFC Bank worth $154,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.7% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

