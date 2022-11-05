Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $175.87 Million Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,605,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,919 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 12.65% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $175,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,136,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 692,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 497,504 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,255,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $366,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $366,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,746 shares of company stock worth $1,952,404. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 1,294.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

