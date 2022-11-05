Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296,389 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.63% of Credicorp worth $155,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAP. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP opened at $152.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.93. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $108.05 and a 52-week high of $182.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

