Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 603,715 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.26% of Eversource Energy worth $75,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $77.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.91. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

