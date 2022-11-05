Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 2,305,950 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,354,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305,950 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 4.69% of AbCellera Biologics worth $142,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth $103,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 55,844,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,976,720.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 1.7 %

ABCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of ABCL opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of -0.54. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $16.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.22 million. AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

