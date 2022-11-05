Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 136,601 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,332,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,601 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.95% of Pinterest worth $115,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in Pinterest by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,448,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after acquiring an additional 114,734 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Pinterest by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 703,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 46,065 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,541,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Pinterest by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,261,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,303,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,303,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $187,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,835.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,124,027 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Down 1.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE PINS opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.90 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.