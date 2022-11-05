Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 17,270 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,003,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,270 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $64,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MP Materials by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in MP Materials by 605.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MP. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on MP Materials to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

NYSE:MP opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a current ratio of 20.39. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $60.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.69.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at $324,778,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $4,996,234.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,132,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,607,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at $324,778,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock valued at $190,276,278 in the last three months. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

