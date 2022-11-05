Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 236,394 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,190,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,394 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 7.00% of Certara worth $240,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. bought a new position in Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $771,679,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,813,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after buying an additional 503,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,491,000 after buying an additional 74,266 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 0.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,528,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,179,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,910,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,008,000 after buying an additional 346,460 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $104,356,784.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,609,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $177,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,057.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,609,574.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,196,893 shares of company stock worth $107,705,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Certara Stock Down 10.7 %

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Certara’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Certara in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

