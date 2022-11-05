Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKR. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,882,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,874 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,026 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526,488 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,877,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 3.6 %

BKR opened at $29.11 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of -63.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -156.52%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

