Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.96

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 2581578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Bakkt from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bakkt in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Bakkt Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKKT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 1,121.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Company Profile

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

Featured Stories

