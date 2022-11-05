Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 229.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $229,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $681,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 13.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Up 8.5 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $40.99 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.88.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,519.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

