Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after buying an additional 1,906,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after buying an additional 394,861 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,232,042,000 after buying an additional 291,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,184,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,691,000 after buying an additional 134,793 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,175,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,229,000 after buying an additional 84,561 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $6,244,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,036,936 shares in the company, valued at $161,876,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $6,244,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,036,936 shares in the company, valued at $161,876,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $3,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,456 shares of company stock worth $53,998,373. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $142.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

