Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BSBR. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $7.97.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 8.1%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter worth $67,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Featured Articles

