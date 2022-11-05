Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,504 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

