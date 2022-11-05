Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,151 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at $234,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 93.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 143.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 11,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 21.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.5% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 89,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,448,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,541,908.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares in the company, valued at $137,437,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,448,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,281. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN stock opened at $176.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $257.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

