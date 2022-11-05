Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 6,383 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.56.

Illumina Stock Up 5.9 %

ILMN opened at $224.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

