Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 7,434 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IWM opened at $178.68 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

