Barclays Boosts Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target to $17.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Harmonic Price Performance

HLIT opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,621,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,863 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,264,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,242 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,093,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 470,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 437,146 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmonic

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Stories

