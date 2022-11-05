Barclays Boosts Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $49.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.06.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

